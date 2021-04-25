You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / 4C’s Funeral Services Program Receives National Accreditation

April 25, 2021

WEST BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College’s Funeral Service program has received accreditation from the American Board of Funeral Service Education.

They are now the only public institution in New England with a funeral service program accredited by ABFSE.

The college originally took over the program from the now closed Mount Ida about three years ago.

Before that, the program was started by A. Johnson Dodge in 1907 in Kenmore Square.

Within a few months of taking over the program, Cape Cod Community College partnered with Bridgewater State University to build a Funeral Service Lab on their campus.

The students that were previously in Mount Ida’s program before the school closed were welcomed to 4C’s to finish their education in the field.

The first students to have fully studied funeral services at Cape Cod Community College will be graduating in the school’s upcoming commencement ceremony, which is taking place on May 27.

Registration for the program for the next academic year is now open.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

