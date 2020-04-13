4C’s Moving All Summer 2020 Classes Online

BARNSTABLE – In the wake of moving all of their remaining spring classes to online and remote learning platforms, Cape Cod Community College is moving their entire slate of summer classes to digital spaces.

The move marks the first time that the college has moved an entire semester to an online/remote format.

Cape Cod Community College is offering two summer sessions broken into seven-week semesters: Session One from May 18 to July 7 and Session Two from July 8 to August 26.

Classes that begin May 18 include General Education courses like English, History, and Math, as well as courses in areas like Health Science, Criminal Justice, Communication, and Business.

After completion of the classes, students have the ability to transfer their credits to most four-year colleges and universities.

“As we all move through these uncharted times together, Cape Cod Community College is making a commitment to not only continue to provide higher education to the communities we serve, but to expand our ability to bring our classes right to you,” said John Cox, President of Cape Cod Community College.

“By bringing our summer classes exclusively online, we create flexibility for our community, and we create more affordable pathways for students to take classes at 4Cs, and even transfer them to their four-year institution in the future.”

Student support services to help ease the transition to an online/remote learning environment, including digital tutoring sessions, online Library resources, and student wellness check-ins, have been implemented during the current spring semester, and will also be available for both summer sessions.

Registration for online summer classes at 4Cs is open now, with a full list of courses available at capecod.edu/online/summer.