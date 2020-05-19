Community College Providing Signs, Decals for Grads

WEST BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College will be giving yard signs and car decals to graduates of the class of 2020 this week.

The college will be providing the signs and decals on Wednesday, May 20, from 1 to 3 p.m., as well as Friday, May 22, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Graduates will be given the signs and decals at the campus while remaining in their cars, as staff members passing them out wear personal protective equipment.

They will also be cheered on by socially distant members of the college community standing along the road circling the campus.

Wednesday was originally set to be the date of the school’s commencement ceremonies, but it has since been moved to September 1.