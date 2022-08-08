4Cs To Host Adult Learner Information Sessions

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Community College is hosting two online information sessions for adults who want to learn more about taking classes at the school.

The sessions will include information on applying to 4Cs, financial aid, and available courses.

The meetings will also cover the option of taking online and HyFlex classes; the college’s hybrid option.

Staff members of the school’s Adult Learner Center will host the sessions and will be able to answer questions.

4Cs notes that the online events are aimed at students over age 25 who are either taking college classes for the first time or are returning to complete a degree or certificate.

The sessions are taking place Wednesday, August 10 at 7:00pm and Wednesday, August 24 at 7:00pm.

The zoom link for the meetings can be obtained by contacting [email protected]

Those interested should write “Adult Learner Info Session” in the subject line of their email.

In-person, online, and HyFlex classes at 4C’s begin on Tuesday, September 6.

Head to Cape Cod Community College’s event page to learn more.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter