Cape Cod Towns Getting Infrastructure Funding

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Chapter 90 Bond Bill recently passed through the Massachusetts House of Representatives in a unanimous vote and includes money for several Cape Cod towns.

The bill is currently moving forward to the State Senate, where if it passes, will distribute funding to cities and towns throughout the state.

The Fifth Barnstable District would be receiving almost $5 million in total.

The Town of Barnstable would be getting close to $2 million, Bourne would be getting over $600,000, Plymouth just over $1.5 million, and Sandwich would be getting almost $800,000.

Funding is divided up based on a community’s population, employment, and total road miles as the funding is to be used for roads and bridges.

West Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos, a supporter of the bill, said in a recent press release that it would also allocate funding for three transportation infrastructure accounts in the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The funding would be set aside for the Fiscal Year 2022 as part of House Bill 3903.