5 More Cape COVID-19 Deaths, 7 Cases Confirmed

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has reported that five additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus have been confirmed within Barnstable County. As of Monday afternoon, 73 people on Cape Cod have passed away due to COVID-19, along with one other on the Islands.

The DPH reported that 5,108 people have died within the state due to the virus.

According to the DPH, there have been 34 deaths within Barnstable County per 100,000 people. That rate has risen in recent days, but it is still one of the lowest rates for a county within Massachusetts.

A total of just seven additional positive cases within Barnstable County were confirmed in Monday’s report, bringing the total number of positive cases confirmed throughout the Cape during the COVID-19 outbreak to 1,075. No additional cases were reported on Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket, as their total number of confirmed cases remained at 23 and 12 respectively.

The statewide hospitalization rate remained at 4% in Monday’s report from the DPH. A total of 26 individuals are currently hospitalized due to the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.