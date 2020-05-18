5 More Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths on Cape Reported

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Monday that five additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within Barnstable County, while two more people within the county have died due to the virus.

1,155 positive cases of the novel coronavirus have now been confirmed on the Cape thus far, while the virus has taken the lives of 95 people within Barnstable County.

5,862 people have died within Massachusetts as a whole due to COVID-19, according to the state.

Monday’s report from the DPH did not include any additional cases or deaths within either Dukes County or Nantucket County.

The DPH did report positive trends in the rate of positive test results as well as testing capacity. According to the state, the seven day weighted average of positive test rate has decreased 64% since April 15.

As of Monday, 26 people are confirmed to be hospitalized within either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.