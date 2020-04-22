5 More on Cape Die Due to COVID-19

BOSTON-Wednesday afternoon’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed 221 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus within the state, including five within Barnstable County. To date, 2,182 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed by the DPH.

27 people within Barnstable County have now died due to COVID-19. No additional fatalities within Dukes County and Nantucket County were reported Wednesday; one person has died in total on the Islands.

As of Wednesday, 180,462 total tests have been performed and 42,944 positive cases have been confirmed. 1,745 newly confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday alone.

According to the DPH, 678 positive cases are within Barnstable County, along with 14 within Dukes County and nine within Nantucket County.

