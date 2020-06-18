5 More Reported COVID-19 Cases on Cape Puts Total Past 1,500

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported five additional cases of the novel coronavirus within Barnstable County on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported on Cape Cod to 1,502.

Two additional virus fatalities were reported on the Cape by the state as well on Thursday.

To date, 7,770 people across Massachusetts have died due to COVID-19, 135 of which within Barnstable County.

No new deaths or cases were reported within Dukes County or Nantucket County in the DPH’s latest report.

The declines of both the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests and the three day average of coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts since April 15 both remained at 92% and 82% respectively on Thursday.

The DPH reports that the statewide hospitalization rate is still at roughly 0.9%. According to the state, Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are treating a total of 13 people for COVID-19 combined.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.