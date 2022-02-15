$500,000 Available for Local Students

YARMOUTH – Local students pursuing higher education will benefit from $500,000 from the Cape Cod Association and its 2022 scholarship program.

Those born and currently residing on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket are eligible for the program, which will also consider academic merit, extracurricular activities and financial need.

Organization officials said that the scholarships are offered to graduating high school seniors for up to four years of an undergraduate program and current college students who are past recipients of a Cape Cod Association award.

Two and four-year colleges and universities, technical schools and community colleges anywhere in the United States can be attended by recipients.

The organization does not fund graduate education.

For past recipients, the deadline to apply is midnight on March 15. For high school seniors, the deadline is midnight on April 1.

The association has awarded over $4 million to help Cape students achieve success over the past decade.

More information on the scholarship can be found on the organization’s website.