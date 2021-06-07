8.1 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in State

BOSTON (AP) — More than 8.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Monday.

That includes more than 4.2 million first doses and nearly 3.6 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

There have been nearly 258,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

More than 3.8 million people have been fully immunized, according to state health officials.

The Cape Cod Foundation is holding a virtual forum next week to address the lingering mental health needs of area residents even as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.

Associated Press