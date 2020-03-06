You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / 8 in Massachusetts Test Positive for Coronavirus Disease

March 6, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials say the number of people in the state who have tested positive for the new coronavirus has risen to eight.

That includes one confirmed case and seven cases awaiting final confirmation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Five of the people with presumptive cases attended at a recent meeting of the biotech firm Biogen that was held for company employees at the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel.

The two remaining presumptive cases recently traveled to northern Italy.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday the risk of the virus for the general public in Massachusetts remains low.

