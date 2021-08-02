9 Massachusetts Counties Now Subject to CDC Masking Guidance

BOSTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated mask guidance now applies to nine Massachusetts counties, up from five counties last week.

According to CDC data released Monday, Barnstable and Nantucket counties are in the “high” transmission rate category.

Bristol, Essex, Hampden, Middlesex, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester counties are in the “substantial” zone.

The guidance recommends that everyone in a place with a “substantial” or “high” coronavirus transmission rate wear a face covering in indoor, public places regardless of vaccination status.

Northeastern University announced Sunday that faculty and staff will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in time for the fall semester.

The Associated Press