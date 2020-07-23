Several People Test Positive for COVID-19 After Party in Chatham

CHATHAM – At least nine people who attended a party in Chatham earlier this month have tested positive for COVID-19.

“There was apparently a house party in Chatham back in the second week of July attended by a large number of individuals who were not wearing masks and out of that so far there are nine reported positive cases, none of those appear to be Chatham residents,” said Director of Health and Natural Resources for Chatham Robert Duncanson.

“It highlights the fact that these large parties where people are not practicing social distancing and not wearing masks can have significant impacts.”

Duncanson added that it is believed many of the people at the party were restaurant workers.

“So we did send out a message to all the restaurants, just advising them that we had been notified of this and to be on the lookout and address issues immediately and let us know about it,” said Duncanson.

“We are aware of at least on restaurant that has closed down temporarily, whether or not it’s related to this particular situation or not, we don’t know.”

According to the message sent out, if any employees was exposed at the party, they should not come to work, monitor their health for symptoms, and self-quarantine for 14 days.

Harwich Health Department Director Meggan Eldredge sent a similar message to restaurants in her town.

According to Eldredge, there is no indication yet that any of the positive cases were Harwich residents.

Chatham officials are unsure of how many people were at the party, where the party took place, and how many work in the food service industry.

“These kind of events are really problematic and they are hitting home here now on the Cape,” Duncanson said.

“We’ve all heard about them and see them in other parts of the country but it can in fact happen here.”