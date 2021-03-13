You are here: Home / NewsCenter / A Year of Distance Learning Wears Thin

March 13, 2021

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) – At first, many schools announced it would last only a couple weeks. A year later, the unplanned experiment with distance learning continues for thousands of students who have yet to set foot back in classrooms.

Comfortable homes and private tutors have made it easier for those with access.

Expectations are higher at some schools than others. And growing numbers of students are being offered in-person instruction at least part time.

But students of all backgrounds have faced struggles with technology, the distractions of home life, and social isolation.

 

