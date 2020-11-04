AAA: Bay State Sees Slight Dip in Gas Prices

HYANNIS – The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts went down by two cents over the last week, according to AAA.

The $2.08 price per gallon of self served, regular unleaded gas in the Commonwealth is four cents below the average across the country, and 48 cents cheaper than it was at the same time in 2019.

Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast believes that if crude oil prices continue to drop, the national average price at the pump could go below the $2 mark before the start of 2021.

Gas prices on Cape Cod, according to GasBuddy.com, range between $1.85 and $2.49.