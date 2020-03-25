You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Gas Prices Down 13 Cents This Week

AAA: Gas Prices Down 13 Cents This Week

March 25, 2020

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts fell 13 cents over the past week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.16 per gallon.

That price is four cents above the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 34 cents higher at $2.50 per gallon.

“Typically gas prices start to trend more expensive at the beginning of spring, especially as motorists get out to enjoy the warmer weather and travel for spring break. That is not the case this year,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.

“With Americans urged to stay home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, we are seeing less traffic on the roadways which will ultimately drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and push pump prices less expensive for the foreseeable future.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.87 and $2.79, according to GasBuddy.com.

