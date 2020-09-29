AAA: Gas Prices Down a Penny For Second Straight Week

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are down a penny for the second straight week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.11 per gallon.

That price is four cents lower than a month ago and seven cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 49 cents higher at $2.60 per gallon.

Low demand, even as gasoline stocks decline, has helped pump prices decline or hold steady on the week,” said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast Public Affairs Specialist.

“That is likely to continue into the fall as the season sees fewer road trips, especially amid the pandemic.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.95 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.