AAA: Gas Prices Down a Penny This Week

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are down a penny this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.15 per gallon.

That price is two cents higher than a month ago and seven cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 45 cents higher at $2.60 per gallon.

The national gas price average during the unofficial start and stop to summer was $2.15 – the cheapest since 2004.

In its latest report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that demand dropped from 9.16 million barrels per day to 8.79 million.

“Summer may be fading into the rearview mirror, but less expensive gas prices are not,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs.

“Moving into fall, we traditionally see a drop in demand and further savings at the pump. This year that means pump prices could possibly push even lower than we’ve already seen in 2020.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.97 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.