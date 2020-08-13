You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Gas Prices Down One Cent in Massachusetts This Week

August 13, 2020

Photo Credit: AAA

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are down one cent this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.12 per gallon.

That price is five cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 59 cents higher at $2.71 per gallon.

“It is pricing out to be the second cheapest start to the month in more than a decade,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

“Gas prices have high potential to push cheaper, especially with many school districts planning for virtual learning. This could drive demand down in the weeks ahead as school starts at-home.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.97 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.

