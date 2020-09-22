You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Gas Prices Down One Cent This Week

AAA: Gas Prices Down One Cent This Week

September 22, 2020

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are down one cent this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.12 per gallon.

That price is the same as a month ago and six cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 49 cents higher at $2.61 per gallon.

“The majority of state averages have pushed cheaper by a penny or two since last Monday. With the nation entering the fall driving season, which typically sees fewer road trips, a continued drop in demand will likely lead to pump prices continuing to decrease,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.97 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.

