AAA: Gas Prices Fall Below $2 Mark for First Time in 4 Years

April 7, 2020

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts fell six cents over the past week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $1.99 per gallon.

That price is seven cents above the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 56 cents higher at $2.55 per gallon.

“This week, market analysts are watching crude oil prices, which started to increase at the end of last week,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.

“However, given the low demand, increases in crude aren’t likely to have an impact on gas prices in the near-term.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.55 and $2.39, according to GasBuddy.com.

