You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Gas Prices Remain the Same for Past Two Weeks

AAA: Gas Prices Remain the Same for Past Two Weeks

May 12, 2020

Photo Credit: AAA

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts have remained the same for the past two weeks.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $1.90 per gallon.

That price is six cents above the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 94 cents higher at $2.84 per gallon.

“Pump prices are fluctuating throughout the country as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.

“The boost in demand continues to push pump prices up around the country, as more states re-open businesses. Motorists in the Great Lakes, Central, South and Southeast states are seeing the most volatility at the pump.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.69 and $2.19, according to www.gasbuddy.com.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 