AAA: Gas Prices Remain the Same from Previous Week

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts have remained the same over the past week.
AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $1.90 per gallon.
That price is 12 cents above the national average.
A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 94 cents higher at $2.84 per gallon.
“As some states begin to re-open businesses, those states will likely see demand increase and pump prices will likely follow suit,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.
Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.53 and $2.12, according to GasBuddy.com.