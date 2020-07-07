AAA: Gas Prices Up Four Cents This Week

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are up four cents this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.10 per gallon.

That price is eight cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 63 cents higher at $2.73 per gallon.

“Independence Day weekend gas prices were nearly 60 cents cheaper than last year and on top of that, they were the most inexpensive prices seen for the holiday since 2004,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.97 and $2.39, according to GasBuddy.com.