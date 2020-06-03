AAA: Gas Prices Up One Cent in Massachusetts This Week

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are up one cent over the past week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $1.95 per gallon.

That price is two cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 80 cents higher at $2.75 per gallon.

The travel agency said that part of the incremental jump can be attributed to increases in gasoline demand nationally, which saw a 7 percent week-over-week increase.

However, demand is still down nearly 25 percent compared to last year, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest reports.

“Americans are slowly but steadily returning to driving, causing gas prices to increase across the country,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.

“The good news is gas is still cheap. Motorists can fill-up for $2/gallon or less at 70 percent of gas stations across the country.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.81 and $2.19, according to GasBuddy.com.