AAA: Gas Prices Up One Cent This Week

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are up one cent this week.

AAA Northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.11 per gallon.

That price is three cents lower than a month ago and seven cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 46 cents higher at $2.57 per gallon.

In a typical year, a hurricane season like we’ve experienced this year would have caused gas prices to spike, but 2020 is not a typical year,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

“Low U.S. gasoline demand has helped contain any impact to gas prices locally and regionally throughout this hurricane season.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.91 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.