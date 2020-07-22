You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Gas Prices Up One Cent This Week

AAA: Gas Prices Up One Cent This Week

July 22, 2020

Photo Credit: AAA

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are up one cent this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.13 per gallon.

That price is six cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 62 cents higher at $2.75 per gallon.

“During the last month, demand has averaged about 8.6 million barrels per day nationally while gasoline supplies have steadily declined,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

“Week by week, we are seeing mostly regional fluctuation at the pump based on gasoline supply and demand.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.97 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.

