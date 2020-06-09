AAA: Gas Prices Up Six Cents Over Past Week

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are up six cents over the past week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.01 per gallon.

That price is two cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 70 cents higher at $2.71 per gallon.

“The beginning of June has not seen gas prices this low since 2004,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.

“But as crude oil prices trend higher and gasoline demand increases, Americans will see gas prices push more expensive, although this summer will be cheaper than last.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.87 and $2.19, according to GasBuddy.com.