AAA: Gas Prices Up Two Cents This Week

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are up two cents this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.03 per gallon.

That price is ten cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 61 cents higher at $2.64 per gallon.

“Demand levels are likely to ebb and flow in the coming weeks as people continue to be cautious about travel,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.

“As a result, pump prices will likely continue to increase, but at a slower rate through the end of the month.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.89 and $2.19, according to GasBuddy.com.