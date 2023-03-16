AAA Joins Federal Campaign To Reduce Traffic Deaths

BOSTON – AAA recently announced that it is joining the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Call to Action campaign as part of a nationwide coalition of organizations and businesses aiming to reduce traffic deaths.

The Call to Action comes a year after the Department’s release of its National Roadway Safety Strategy, a five-point system created in response to a surge in traffic fatalities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system encourages responsible driving, safe roadway design, safer vehicle design, appropriate speed-limits in travel zones, and quick access to emergency care for victims of traffic collisions.

According to the Department almost 43,000 people were killed in traffic incidents in 2021.

As part of its commitment AAA is pledging to continue funding and publishing case studies and research to understand and reduce the factors contributing to unsafe roads.

AAA is also collaborating with John Hopkins and the UNC Highway Safety Research Center to develop a guidance report to be used by engineers and behavioral highway safety practitioners adopting the department’s strategy.

To learn more about the campaign, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter