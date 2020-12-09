AAA: Mass Gas Prices Up Two Cents Over Past Week

BARNSTABLE – The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts has ticked up two cents over the past week, according to AAA Northeast.

The $2.10 average price of self-served, regular unleaded gas in the Bay State is six cents below the nationwide average and 46 cents cheaper than what it was at the same time in 2019.

AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said that crude oil price gains and the recent decision from OPEC to increase production in 2021 were likely the two major factors in the slight price increases.

According to gasbuddy.com, prices on Cape Cod range between $1.93 and $2.49.