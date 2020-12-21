AAA Northeast Expects Significantly Lower Travel This Holiday

AAA is expecting 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s numbers. That would leave 84.5 million Americans planning on traveling between December 23rd and January 3rd, which is a decline in travel of about 29 percent.

Massachusetts numbers are even more drastic with an expected drop in travel of 40 percent for residents.

“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the end of the year holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer more elaborate vacations. That will not be the case this year,” said AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs Mary Maguire.

For those planning on traveling AAA recommends that you plan ahead, follow public health guidelines, and verify with hotels and car rental agencies any protocols that have been introduced due to COVID-19.