AAA Northeast Issues Vehicle Advisories As Region Endures Cold Temperatures

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast is advising motorists to make sure their vehicles are properly prepared for the cold winter months as the region endures a run of cold weather.

“The average vehicle on the road today is more than 12 years old and even dependable cars might not be ready for the worst that winter has in store for us,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

“Preparing now before your vehicle breaks down can save you time, money and aggravation when the mercury settles into the teens and single digits,” she said.

AAA is advising motorists to have their battery and charging systems inspected if their vehicle’s battery is over three years old.

Additionally, motorists should be watchful of check engine lights which may indicate underlying issues with the ignition system.

Motorists in areas with very low temperatures should consider installing winter tires to provide better traction in the elements.

Lengthy engine warm ups are not necessary, it is recommended instead to simply start the car and drive reasonably until the engine warms up.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter