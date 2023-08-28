AAA Northeast Predicts Busy Roads On Labor Day Weekend

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast recently announced that domestic and international bookings over Labor Day weekend have risen by four and 44% since last year as Americans book their last vacations before the unofficial end of summer.

Surveys conducted by AAA Northeast indicate over 85 percent of travelers will choose to travel by car, coinciding with a potential drop in gas prices in the coming days.

According to travel data provided by INRIX, roads are expected to be at their busiest on Thursday, August 31 from two to six pm and Friday, September 1 from 11 am to 9 pm as travelers take advantage of the long weekend.

The most popular destinations for travelers on domestic flights are New York, Las Vegas, Orlando, Seattle, and Anchorage, while the most popular international destinations are Rome, London, Dublin, Paris, and Vancouver.

Cruise bookings have also risen by 19% since last year due to a large demand for Alaskan cruises based out of Seattle, and Caribbean and South American excursions from Florida ports.

Drivers are encouraged to be careful on crowded roads over the holiday weekend and follow proper safety precautions to ensure they reach their destinations safely.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter