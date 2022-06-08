Gas Prices Soar 23 Cents Statewide in One Week

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast recently reported that the average price of gas per gallon in Massachusetts rose 23 cents over the last week, reaching $4.96 as of Monday, June 6.

The price is 66 cents higher than a month ago, and $2.03 higher than it was on June 6, 2021.

The statewide average is ten cents higher than the national average of $4.86 per gallon.

The cost of a barrel of oil has nearly doubled since August, with current cost at almost $120 per gallon as demand for oil outpaces global supplies.

High prices combined with a busy weekend of holiday travel over Memorial Day weekend to create a 25-cent surge across the nation.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs.

“At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

The current price in Massachusetts edges out nearby Rhode Island, which sits at $4.94 per gallon, and Connecticut, where the statewide average is $4.89 per gallon.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter