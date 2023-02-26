AAA Northeast Says Thieves Targeting Keyless Cars

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast is warning the public of new tactics being used by thieves to enter vehicles and steal valuables.

The method targets keyless modern cars using portable electronic amplifiers to boost the signal of handheld electronic keys, or “fobs” in close proximity to their vehicles in order to unlock the doors.

These same methods are also sometimes used to start the car itself, though the inability to restart the car once it has left the fobs transmitting range makes property theft the more prevalent of the two goals.

AAA is advising owners of keyless cars to store their fobs as far away from their vehicle as possible in order to reduce the risk of such tactics being used successfully against them.

Metal containers can provide additional protection by interrupting the fob’s signal, though freezers or microwaves are to be avoided as they can damage the instrument itself.

AAA is also advising drivers not to leave valuables inside their vehicles and to park in secure or well-lit places if possible.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter