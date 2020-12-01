AAA Offers Holiday Tips For Transporting Trees

BOSTON – AAA Northeast is reminding the public to practice safety when it comes to Christmas trees this holiday season.

A 2019 survey conducted by AAA found that 44 percent of Americans who planned to purchase a tree would use unsafe methods to transport it home. To assist people celebrating the holiday with a festive tree AAA released these tips.

Plan Ahead– before heading out to buy a real Christmas tree, make sure to bring strong rope or ratchet straps, an old blanket, gloves and of course – the right vehicle. One with a roof rack is ideal but a pickup truck, SUV, van or minivan can work just as well.

Wrap & Cover It– once you’ve found the perfect tree, have the lot wrap it in netting before loading it. Loose branches can also be secured with rope or twine to help protect the tree from damage. Also, prior to loading the tree, cover the roof with an old blanket to prevent scratches to the paint and protect the car from any damage.

Trunk First– place the tree on the roof rack or in the bed of the truck with the trunk facing the front of the car. If the vehicle does not have a roof rack and is large enough – place the tree inside.

Secure It– tie down the tree at its bottom, center and top using strong rope or nylon ratchet straps. Avoid using the nylon offered by many tree lots. Use fixed vehicle tie-down points and loop the rope or strap around the tree trunk above a branch to prevent any side-to-side or front-to-rear movement

Tug Test– once tied down, give the tree several strong tugs from various angles to make sure it is secured in place and will not come loose.