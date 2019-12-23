AAA Projecting Record-Breaking Holiday Travel Numbers

HYANNIS – Over 115 million Americans are slated to travel during the holiday season, according to new projections from AAA, which includes 104 million travelers by car.

“We’re projecting that we will see the highest numbers in almost 20 years in Mass,” said Director of Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA Mary Maguire.

“More than two and a half million residents plan to travel and 2.2 million of them, we project, will go by car.”

These numbers show a nearly four percent increase in travel numbers in the state from 2018, and the eighth consecutive year of record travel increases.

Maguire attributes these state and nationwide figures to a number of factors. Gas prices are down approximately 12 cents from last year in the Commonwealth. Unemployment numbers are also at their lowest in about 50 years.

“People who didn’t have jobs, perhaps, in 2008 have them now,” Maguire said.

“They’ve got a little bit more disposable income, and as long as the weather cooperates, I think we’ll see a lot of people traveling for the holidays.”

Maguire said the busiest travel time in the Boston area will be Friday, December 27, between 4 and 6 p.m.

AAA is reminding drivers to use caution on the roads this holiday season, and to keep a cool head behind the wheel.

AAA conducted these projections with help from INRIX, a transportation analytics company.