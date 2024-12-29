AAA Reports Gas Prices Remain Steady

HYANNIS -AAA Northeast reported on Monday, December 23, 2024, that gas prices are holding steady in the final week of the year as millions of Americans travel for the holidays.

The statewide average of $3.02 per gallon remains unchanged from last week and is eight cents more expensive and one cent cheaper than per gallon prices for regional neighbors Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The nationwide average during the week-long period rose from $3.02 to $3.04.

Domestic crude oil stockpiles recently grew by about 900,000 barrels, while nationwide gasoline inventories fell by 2.3 million, although northeast stockpiles reversed that trend and grew by 1.3 million.

About 8.9 million barrels a day were consumed last week, and a similarly high figure is expected for this week.

Despite the high demand due to winter travel, AAA says markets are expecting a sharp drop in demand after the winter break.

“Like the weather outside, regional gasoline prices seem frozen in time,” said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Prices could continue to remain stuck in this range as we enter the depths of winter.”