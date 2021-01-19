AAA Says Massachusetts Gas Price on the Rise

HYANNIS – According to AAA Northeast, gas prices are continuing their steady rise that began in early December.

The $2.34 average price of self-served, regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State is 19 cents higher than what it was one month ago, and 24 cents cheaper than January 8 of 2020.

When compared to the national average, Massachusetts’s average gas prices is 4 cents lower than the national average.

“These rising prices were expected as supply tightens and crude oil gets more expensive,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs.

AAA Northeast’s most recent survey of fuel prices found the national average of $2.38 a gallon to be 7 cents higher than last week’s $2.31 average.

The national average price is 17 cents higher than one month ago and 17 cents cheaper than at the same time last year.