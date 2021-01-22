You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA Travel Marketplace Goes Virtual

January 22, 2021

HYANNIS – The AAA Travel Marketplace will be taking place virtually for the first time in its 18 years.

The Marketplace is New England’s largest consumer travel show, and will feature many of the elements typical of the event.

Features of the Marketplace include exhibitor booths representing different facets of the travel industry, informational presentations from experts in the industry, and the ability to connect with a live AAA Travel advisor. 

“The travel industry continues to evolve, and so do we,” said Chelsea San Martino, Director of Travel Marketing at AAA Northeast.

“We know there is going to be pent-up demand to travel once it’s safe to do so, so we wanted to create a digital environment where our members and travelers can still dream, learn and engage with travel advisors safely from home.” 

The free event will be held Saturday, January 30 from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, January 31 from 10 am to 3 pm. 

Registration can be completed at AAA.com/Marketplace.

