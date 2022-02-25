AAA Urges Caution Amid Winter Conditions

HYANNIS – Amid cold temperatures and more winter weather in the forecast, AAA Northeast officials are urging drivers to be safe.

Spokesperson Mary Maguire said that even though spring is right around the corner, residents should not get complacent.

“The most important thing you can do if you are compelled to drive in the winter is simply to make sure that your tires are in good shape,” said Maguire.

“That may mean replacing tires. It may mean installing winter tires on your vehicle. Checking the tread is so, so important. You want to use that quarter test and make sure that your tread is deep enough.”

She also added that tires should be properly inflated, as cold temperatures can reduce their PSI and reduce control while driving.

Maguire also highlighted checking batteries in vehicles often, as both the cold and lack of driving during COVID can quickly kill batteries.

“Your battery needs to be replaced probably every four-and-a-half to five years or so if you drive a normal amount of miles every year. You really want to make sure that you are testing your battery if you’re having difficulty starting your car,” said Maguire.

“Lots and lots of people had their cars sitting in their driveways during the pandemic, they weren’t driving them very much and low and behold they went out after about a week of not driving only to find that their battery had died.”

She also said that high temperatures can also put stress on batteries too, so they should be checked all year long.

Maguire also said that motorists should keep a winter emergency kit in their car for if they become trapped while out on the road. She recommended ice scrapers, blankets and some food as ideal items for an emergency kit.

However, Maguire said that residents should only head out onto roads if there is cold, potentially icy conditions if they absolutely have to and to drive slowly.

“My best advice is stay home,” said Maguire.

Click here for CapeCod.com’s weather resource page.