AAA Urges Residents to Slow Down

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast is reminding drivers to slow down on the roads during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traffic has been lighter in recent months due to the virus outbreak, but a report from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation shows that the fatality rate on roads in the state doubled in April compared to last year.

They cite distractions and higher speeds.

Highway drivers are not the only victims, as the majority of fatal accidents occurred on smaller roads, and victims of these accidents include pedestrians and a cyclist. More non-drivers could be appearing as the spring and summer weather arrives.

AAA studies show that the faster a vehicle is going, the greater the risk of death is if an accident were to occur. Because of this, safety is being stressed by the organization above all else.