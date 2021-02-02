AAA Warns of Cold Weather Car Dangers

HYANNIS – AAA is reminding motorists to make sure their cars are ready for the frigid weather.

The cold can have a number of adverse effects on your car.

Drops in temperature can lead to battery failure and can further damage cars that are not in perfect condition.

AAA urges vehicle owners take steps to resolve outstanding issues with their cars to reduce chances of breakdown.

Checking battery, coolant, tires, and windshield wipers to make sure all are in working order is highly recommended.

Carrying an emergency roadside kit in your vehicle is also helpful according to AAA.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter