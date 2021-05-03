AARP Encourages Check-Ins with Loved Ones in Care Facilities

HYANNIS – Long-term care facilities have accounted for an alarming number of U.S. deaths caused by COVID-19, reported AARP in a recent interview.

“The majority of people who have died from COVID were people that were residents of long-term care facilities, and that’s a real tragedy in a number of ways,” said State Director at AARP Massachusetts Mike Festa.

Thanks to an increase in staffing and the state directive to vaccinate older and vulnerable residents first, many care facilities across the state have been improving in terms of health and quality.

As the vaccination process continues, however, checking in with those who reside at care facilities is important to ensure that they are living in a safe and healthy environment.

Loved ones who reside in these facilities should be asked a number of questions such as “has anyone at the facility tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks?” and “how far along are COVID-19 vaccinations?”

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter