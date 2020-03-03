About 230,000 in Massachusetts Cast Early Votes in Primaries

BOSTON (AP) — Nearly 230,000 Massachusetts voters have cast early ballots in the state’s presidential primaries.

Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said Monday nearly another 70,000 submitted absentee ballots.

Of the 230,000 early votes cast during the five-day period last week, about 190,000 were in the Democratic primary.

Galvin said he was pleased with the turnout and said there were no major glitches. He predicted a healthy turnout on Tuesday when those who didn’t cast early ballots head to the polls.

Galvin said a total 1.5 million votes could be cast in the Democratic presidential primary.

That would be a record turnout.