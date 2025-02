HYANNIS – A winter storm dropped up to a half-foot of snow on Cape Cod this weekend.

The totals from the National Weather Service for the Saturday night-to-Sunday storm topped out at six-and-a-half inches in Bourne.

The rest of the Cape mostly measured at least four inches.

The weather service office in Boston says we are currently in an active weather pattern, with the next chance for snow hitting Wednesday night into Thursday.