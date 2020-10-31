You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Actor Sean Connery, The “Original” James Bond, Dies at 90

Actor Sean Connery, The “Original” James Bond, Dies at 90

October 31, 2020

LONDON (AP)-Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died, aged 90.

Bond producers EON Productions confirmed his death, first reported by the BBC. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they were “devastated by the news.”

In a varied career, Connery played James Bond seven times, starting with “Dr. No” in 1962. His portrayal defined the suave secret agent for a generation of fans.

He also had major roles in films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Highlander” and “The Hunt for Red October.” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” at the news.

By Jill Lawless And Bob Thomas, Associated Press

