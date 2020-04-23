Additional Coronavirus Death Reported on Cape, 178 Across State

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Thursday afternoon that 178 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been confirmed, including one more on Cape Cod. A total of 2,360 fatalities within the state due to the novel coronavirus have been confirmed.

According to the DPH, 28 total people on Cape Cod have died due to COVID-19, in addition to one other on the Islands.

195,076 total coronavirus tests have been performed in the state as of Thursday, and 46,023 positive cases have been confirmed. 3,079 positive cases were reported on Thursday alone.

The DPH reported that 1,034 individuals with confirmed cases are currently in intensive care.

708 positive cases are within Barnstable County, along with 14 in Dukes County and nine in Nantucket County.

For more details, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.